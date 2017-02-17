BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Plays of the week

Lescault trickery leads plays of the week

Glasgow Rocks' Hayden Lescault produces a moment of trickery to top the British Basketball League's plays of the week.

WATCH MORE: Best 5 plays as Worcester Wolves beat Manchester Giants

