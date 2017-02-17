BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Plays of the week
Lescault trickery leads plays of the week
- From the section Basketball
Glasgow Rocks' Hayden Lescault produces a moment of trickery to top the British Basketball League's plays of the week.
WATCH MORE: Best 5 plays as Worcester Wolves beat Manchester Giants
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired