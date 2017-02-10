BBC Sport - BBL: 10 of the best British Basketball League plays

This week's amazing plays from the BBL

Watch 10 of the best British Basketball League plays from the this week.

The BBL will be back in action on the BBC on Friday 10 February, as Worcester Wolves take on Manchester Giants. Coverage will be live here.

