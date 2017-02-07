BBC Sport - NBA: Devin Booker's buzzer beater & tops plays of the week
NBA: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays
- From the section Basketball
Watch the NBA plays of the week, including Devin Booker's game-winning bank shot for Phoenix Suns against the Sacramento Kings.
WATCH MORE: Amazing plays from the BBL
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired