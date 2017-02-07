BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James score a "jaw-dropping" three-pointer in the last second to force overtime against the Washington Wizards, with his side going on to win 140-135.

WATCH MORE: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Video

No crisis at Leicester - Ranieri

Video

NBA: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays

Video

Schmidhofer wins world super-G gold

Video

Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Cook still 'hungry' for England runs

Audio

Root a 'natural born leader' - Ballance

Video

Meet Britain's best ever cross-country skier

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Coe denies misleading MPs over Russia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired