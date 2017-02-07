BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer
LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer
- From the section Basketball
Watch Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James score a "jaw-dropping" three-pointer in the last second to force overtime against the Washington Wizards, with his side going on to win 140-135.
