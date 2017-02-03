BBC Sport - BBL: Leicester Riders beat Glasgow Rocks - 5 best shots
Leicester Riders beat Glasgow Rocks - 5 best shots
- From the section Basketball
Watch a selection of the best shots from Leicester Riders' dominant 94-74 victory over Glasgow Rocks to cement their lead at the top of the BBL.
WATCH MORE: Amazing plays of the BBL
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired