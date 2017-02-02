BBC Sport - BBL: 10 of the best British Basketball League plays

Amazing plays from the BBL

Watch 10 of the best British Basketball League plays from the this week.

The BBL will be back in action on the BBC on Friday 3 February, as Glasgow Rocks take on Leicester Riders. Coverage will be live here.

READ MORE:BBL and WBBL on the BBC.

