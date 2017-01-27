BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Best BBL plays from this week
10 great plays from this week's BBL
- From the section Basketball
Watch 10 of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring Plymouth Raiders' Daryl Corletto and Marek Klassen of Worcester Wolves.
READ MORE: BBL on the BBC
Follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs from the WBBL as Barking Abbey take on Oaklands Wolves and from the BBL as London Lions face Bristol Flyers at the Copper Box.
