Watch 10 of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring Plymouth Raiders' Daryl Corletto and Marek Klassen of Worcester Wolves.

READ MORE: BBL on the BBC

Follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs from the WBBL as Barking Abbey take on Oaklands Wolves and from the BBL as London Lions face Bristol Flyers at the Copper Box.