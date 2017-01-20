BBC Sport - British Basketball League highlights: Worcester Wolves beat Newcastle Eagles
Setty scores stunner as Wolves beat Eagles
- From the section Basketball
Watch Trevor Setty's brilliant long-range basket and other great plays as Worcester Wolves beat Newcastle Eagles 111-103 in the British Basketball League.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired