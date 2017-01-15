WBBL Cup final: Manchester Mystics win inaugural event against Nottingham

Media playback is not supported on this device WBBL Cup final highlights: Manchester Mystics beat Nottingham Wildcats

WBBL Cup Final Nottingham Wildcats 60 (13,24,37) (Hebert 13, Harris 12, Prior/Mendes 11) Manchester Mystics 71 (18,32,52) (Bailey 23, Allen 21, Jones 16)

Manchester Mystics have won the inaugural Women's British Basketball League Cup, with a 71-60 victory against Nottingham Wildcats.

Mystics led at every quarter, and in Dominique Allen had the games' Most Valuable Player for her 21 points haul, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Rheanne Bailey top-scored with 23 points for Manchester.

Nottingham did enjoy some success, levelling up at 37-37 in the third quarter, before Mystics pulled away.

Wildcats are the current leaders of the WBBL regular-season table, and had won the four-team WBBL Betty Codona Classic earlier in the season.

Newcastle Eagles and Glasgow Rocks meet in the men's competition later on Sunday afternoon at 15:30 GMT.