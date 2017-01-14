BBC Sport - Ten of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Ten of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring Rahmon Fletcher, who will be in action on Sunday when Newcastle Eagles face Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Cup final.

WATCH: BBL and WBBL Cup finals live on BBC Sport

READ MORE: BBL on the BBC

The WBBL Final tips off at 12:00 on Sunday 15th January with Nottingham Wildcats v Manchester Mystics, followed by Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Final at 15:30.

Top videos

Video

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Video

'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone

Video

Mourinho & Klopp on Man Utd v Liverpool

Video

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Video

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Video

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales
Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Aaron Rodgers' top 10 plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired