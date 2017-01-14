BBC Sport - Ten of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League
Ten great plays from this week's BBL
- From the section Basketball
Ten of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring Rahmon Fletcher, who will be in action on Sunday when Newcastle Eagles face Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Cup final.
WATCH: BBL and WBBL Cup finals live on BBC Sport
READ MORE: BBL on the BBC
The WBBL Final tips off at 12:00 on Sunday 15th January with Nottingham Wildcats v Manchester Mystics, followed by Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Final at 15:30.
