BBC Sport - NBA Global Games: Denver Nuggets beat Indiana Pacers at London's 02 Arena

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Watch highlights as Denver Nuggets end a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's Global Games series in London on Thursday.

Available to UK users only.

