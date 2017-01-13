BBC Sport - NBA Global Games: Denver Nuggets beat Indiana Pacers at London's 02 Arena
NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London
- From the section Basketball
Watch highlights as Denver Nuggets end a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's Global Games series in London on Thursday.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired