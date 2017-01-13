BBC Sport - Nuggets v Pacers: London stars out to see NBA at the O2

London stars out to see NBA at the O2

London based stars including Tottenham and Arsenal footballers, ex-England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, former France forward Thierry Henry, model Xenia Tchoumi, former NBA player John Amaechi and fashion designer Ozwald Boateng watch Denver Nuggets beat Indiana Pacers at the O2 Arena.

READ MORE: NBA Global Games - Denver Nuggets beat Indiana Pacers at London's 02 Arena

Available to UK users only.

