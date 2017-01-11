NBA: London franchise future hard to know - Adam Silver

The Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in the seventh NBA regular-season game to be played in the UK

The chances of London getting an NBA franchise will not become clearer until the United Kingdom's future outside the European Union is resolved, says the league's commissioner Adam Silver.

Talks have been ongoing for a decade for the capital of Britain to have a team which would play in the NBA.

"Brexit is something we monitor very closely," Silver told BBC Sport.

"I have been following Brexit but what it would mean in terms of placing a franchise in England I do not now."

Thursday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers at the O2 Arena will be the seventh regular-season NBA match to take place in the United Kingdom.

It is the first time either side has played overseas during the regular season.

In 2007, previous NBA commissioner David Stern suggested there will "ultimately" be an NBA franchise in London one day.

Last June, Britain voted in a referendum to leave the EU by 52% to 48%.