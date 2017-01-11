BBL Cup final: Glasgow Rocks target first silverware against old foes Newcastle

Rocks skipper Kieron Achara missed last weekend's action with a hamstring injury

BBL Cup final: Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks Venue: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham Date: Sunday, 15 January Tip-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

Head coach Sterling Davis is confident Glasgow Rocks can upset the odds against Newcastle Eagles in Sunday's BBL Cup final.

In what is a repeat of the 2015 final, the Eagles are aiming for a hat-trick of victories.

"Newcastle are playing at a great level right now and they have always been a thorn in our side," said Davis.

"But we see this as an opportunity to prove ourselves and pick up some silverware."

Newcastle lead the BBL Championship table and are taking part in their sixth successive final. This a fifth final in this tournament for the Rocks, who are yet to lift any of the major trophies.

The rivals last met on league business in October, with the Eagles prevailing 82-74 in Glasgow.

Davis's side sit third in the Championship, having gone on a 12-game winning streak after that loss but their last four games have resulted in three defeats, with Leicester Riders knocking them out of the BBL Trophy at the weekend.

Captain Kieron Achara missed the 81-74 defeat with a hamstring injury, while Gareth Murray took a knock to his knee and has since gone down with food poisoning.

Davis also revealed that Hayden Lescault played through an ankle problem against Leicester.

"Of those three, maybe Lescault won't be 100%, Kieran will just be getting back into the swing of playing, but I'm positive," explained the 39-year-old coach from Texas.

Rocks have lost in their four previous BBL Cup finals

"We've got a lot to be motivated for. We're in a good position, so we need to focus on what's in hand for us and continue to improve.

"I feel good about it. I saw a lot of progress at the weekend, regardless of the result, we were getting back to the form we had before.

"We have a great group of guys and in big situations they will step up. We want to seize the opportunity and hopefully it works out our way."