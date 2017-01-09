BBC Sport - NBA: Buzzer-beater baskets in plays of the week

Buzzer-beating baskets in plays of the week

Watch the top 10 baskets from the NBA's plays of the week, including a superb buzzer-beater from Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Milwaukee Bucks.

