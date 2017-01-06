BBC Sport - BBL: Five great shots as Worcester Wolves beat Sheffield Sharks
Five great shots as Wolves beat Sharks
- From the section Basketball
Watch five great shots as Worcester Wolves claim an emphatic 99-68 win over Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League.
