BBC Sport - BBL: Five best shots as Cheshire Phoenix beat Glasgow Rocks
Five best shots as Phoenix beat Rocks
- From the section Basketball
Watch five great shots including Raheem May-Thompson's dunk as Cheshire Phoenix claim an 85-84 overtime win against Glasgow Rocks in the British Basketball League.
