BBC Sport - BBL: Five best shots as Cheshire Phoenix beat Glasgow Rocks

Five best shots as Phoenix beat Rocks

Watch five great shots including Raheem May-Thompson's dunk as Cheshire Phoenix claim an 85-84 overtime win against Glasgow Rocks in the British Basketball League.

WATCH MORE: Five great shots as Sharks beat Force

Top videos

Video

Five best shots as Phoenix beat Rocks

Video

Who's made the New Year Honours list?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Koeman happy with Everton attitude

Video

Phelan pleased with Hull performance

Video

'Klopp best manager in world' - Guardiola

Video

Alli on his 'bromance' with Dier

Video

Mourinho plans drink with friend Karanka

Video

China spending: Oscar, Tevez... Ronaldo?

Video

Rosberg: Is it a bin or an ice bucket?!

Video

Wenger unimpressed by season so far

Video

Klopp plays down Guardiola rivalry

Video

'It's broke!' - Carr's injury call to team-mates

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggy Walk

Ilchester Buggy Walk
Downward Dog

Little Yogis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired