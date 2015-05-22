Eurobasket 2017: Great Britain results and table

Great Britain men

Eurobasket 2017

Great Britain have secured qualification for the finals and have been drawn with Russia, Serbia, Latvia, Turkey and Belgium in Group D, with all fixtures in the section to be played in Istanbul.

If they qualify for the second phase of the tournament, they will stay in Istanbul and be joined by other qualifiers from the preliminary groups in Finland, Israel and Romania.

GB's preliminary round games in Istanbul:

Friday 1 September

Great Britain v Belgium (12:15)

Saturday 2 September

Turkey v Great Britain (19:00)

Monday 4 September

Great Britain v Latvia (12:15)

Tuesday 5 September

Serbia v Great Britain (15:00)

Thursday 7 September

Russia v Great Britain (12:30)

A total of 24 teams will compete in the finals which will be co-hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania and Turkey from 31 August to 17 September.

Here's how they qualified:

GB's Group G qualifying results:

Wednesday 31 August (2016)

Hungary 96-77 Great Britain

Saturday 3 September (2016)

Great Britain 96-79 Macedonia

Wednesday 7 September (2016)

Great Britain 95-72 Luxembourg

Saturday 10 September (2016)

Great Britain 80-88 Hungary

Wednesday 14 September (2016)

Macedonia 62-89 Great Britain

Saturday 17 September (2016)

Luxembourg 82-75 Great Britain

Group G table