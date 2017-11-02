Astros beat Dodgers to win World Series

The Houston Astros won their first World Series title by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the decisive seventh game.

Astros centre fielder George Springer was presented with the series' most valuable player award after becoming the first man to hit home runs in four successive World Series games, and only the third to hit five homers in the same Fall Classic.

Since the Houston area suffered heavy flooding after Hurricane Harvey this summer, the Astros players have worn a "Houston Strong" patch on their uniforms, while also helping with relief efforts.

"We wore that patch, we wore it proudly, and the people of Houston were never far from our minds," said Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Springer added: "Our fans have endured a lot, and we're coming home champions."