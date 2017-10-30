Houston Astros beat LA Dodgers to move to brink of first World Series title

Alex Bregman is mobbed by team-mates after giving the Astros victory

The Houston Astros clinched a thrilling 13-12 extra-innings win over Los Angeles Dodgers to move to within one win of a first World Series title.

The victory puts the Astros 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.

They were 12-9 up going into the ninth but Dodgers levelled the scores and the match went into an extra innings.

Alex Bregman hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Astros the win in Houston and the teams head to Los Angeles for Tuesday's sixth game.

"Back and forth, the two best teams in baseball fighting to the very end and going toe to toe with each other," said Bregman.

"Everybody was used on both teams, pretty much, every single player. It was special for us to come out on top."