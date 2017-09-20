Major League Baseball: Teams break single-season home run record

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon hit just his eighth home run of the season in breaking the record of 5,693 set in 2000

Major League Baseball teams have set a new single-season record for home runs.

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon hit the 5,694th home run of the season against Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, with 12 days of the regular season remaining.

The total had risen to 5,704 across the 30 teams by the end of Tuesday's games.

The previous mark was set in 2000, during what became known as baseball's 'steroid era' - when many players are believed to have used performance-enhancing drugs.

Only 4,186 home runs were in 2014, the lowest total in a non strike-affected season since 1993.

There has been speculation the surge in home runs is as a result of changes to the baseballs themselves but Major League Baseball has denied making any alterations to the ball.

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton leads the league with 55 home runs this season.