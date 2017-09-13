Cleveland Indians rack up record 21st straight win

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (right) scored a three-run home run to give his team an early 3-1 lead

The Cleveland Indians set a new American League record as they beat the Detroit Lions 5-3 for their 21st consecutive victory.

The victory moved Cleveland past the American League mark set by Oakland Athletics in 2002. Another victory would beat the National League record set by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The 1916 New York Giants's 26-match unbeaten run included a tie.

"It's definitely fun to show up at the ballpark now," said pitcher Cody Allen.

The Indians, who have outscored their opponents 134-32 margin during the streak, lost the decisive seventh game of last year's World Series in extra innings.