Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez could be playing in Europe in two years' time

Major League Baseball hopes to stage regular-season games in Europe in two years' time.

MLB matches have already been staged in Japan, Australia and Mexico, but talks about London hosting games this year were abandoned last July.

"It is something we would really like to do in 2019," said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We do think it's time. Whether it's 2019 or shortly thereafter that we play in Europe."