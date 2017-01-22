Yordano Ventura & Andy Marte killed in Dominican Republic car crashes

In 2014, Ventura helped the Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

Ventura, 25, helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and was renowned for his fastball, which he regularly threw at speeds in excess of 100mph.

"He was young and talented and always brought a smile to everyone," said Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

In a separate incident, former Major League player Andy Marte, 33, also died in a car crash in Dominican Republic.

Marte played for the Atlanta Braves, the Cleveland Indians and the Arizona Diamondbacks during his Major League career, before spending the last two seasons in South Korea.