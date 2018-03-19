BBC Sport - Badminton: Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot rally
Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally
- From the section Badminton
Watch a brilliant rally between Japan pair Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and Denmark duo Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen at the All England Badminton Championships.
Available to UK users only.
