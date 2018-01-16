Kirsty Gilmour nominated for European female player of the year award

Kirsty Gilmour is currently ranked 16th in the world

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour has been nominated for Badminton Europe's 2017 female player of the year award.

The 24-year-old won last year's Scottish Open and was runner-up at the Canada Open.

She also took silver at the European Championships in Denmark and was a quarter-finalists at the World Championships in Glasgow.

Gilmour was a silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and featured at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Spain's Carolina Marin, Gabby Adcock of England and the Danish women's doubles pair Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl are the other contenders, with the winner decided by a public vote.