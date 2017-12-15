Dubai World Superseries Finals: Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock miss out on semi-finals

Chris and Gabby Adcock are the reigning Commonwealth champions

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock have missed out on reaching the knockout stages of the Dubai World Superseries Finals.

It is the first time since 2013 that the world number five pair have failed to progress after losing their first two round robin games.

But the 2015 champions won their final match, beating Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-13 21-16.

"Happy to finish here on a win," Chris wrote on Instagram.

Next year the Superseries will be known as the World Tour and the season-ending finals are set to move away from Dubai.

Chris added: "Dubai has been a great hunting ground for us in the last four years, such a shame it's the last year here."