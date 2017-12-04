Kirsty Gilmour: Scot relishing opportunity at India's Premier Badminton League

Kirsty Gilmour won the women's singles at the Scottish Open Grand Prix last month

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour this month joins the glamour ranks of India's Premier Badminton League (PBL) after being bought by the Bengaluru Blasters.

For a player trying to cope with the loss of around £30,000 per year due to funding cuts, the £38,000 she will earn for 24 days of competition could not have come at a better time.

But for Scotland's number one, the chance to train and compete with the world's best players is just as important as the cash she will pocket.

"Someone from one of the teams got in touch with me asking if I wanted to be involved," Gilmour, 24, told BBC Scotland.

"There's no guarantee you'll be picked for a team or bought. Everyone has a base price and you enter into the auction, basically it's just a simple bidding war between the teams.

"I was bought for about £38,000. I will get every penny of it and as a badminton player, that is a major, major payday.

"I know it may not seem like a lot if you were involved in other sports - it's a weekly salary for some footballers - but it's huge for me and I have to grab all these opportunities while I can."

The PBL follows the model of the Indian Premier League in cricket, with 133 of the world's best badminton players recently auctioned off to the eight teams involved in the competition.

The event starts on 22 December, and Gilmour cannot wait to get started.

"This is the third year for the Indian league," she added. "If the first two years are anything to go by, it's huge, it's so well run. The players are treated so well.

"We'll travel round five different cities in India over the next few weeks so it's going to be incredible - they get huge crowds in and it's such a spectacle."

Joining the Scot in the ranks of the Bengaluru Blasters is men's singles world champion, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, and Gilmour is relishing the chance to share the court with some of badminton's biggest names.

Axelsen has 11 career titles

"That is a big element of why I decided to go ahead with this, it's not just about the money," she added.

"If you look at the other ladies singles players in the teams, I'm going to be competing against them and training with them. This is going to be a huge few weeks in terms of sparring and on-court experience for me.

"It's a combination of all the factors - the money, the different experience and probably the biggest factor is the quality I'm going to get to play with and train with.

"Opportunities like this are few and far between for me, coming from a small country. I mostly train with boys, so the style is different, so for me to feel the way the top girls play, I only get that chance at Super Series events.

"To spend time with them and train etc is really important for me going forward."