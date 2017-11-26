Scottish Open Grand Prix: Kirsty Gilmour and Toby Penty win individual titles

Kirsty Gilmour is a two-time Scottish Open Grand Prix runner-up

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour beat Danish third seed Mia Blichfeldt to win the Scottish Open Grand Prix women's singles title for the first time.

Gilmour, 24, had lost in the final in both 2013 and 2015 but beat Blichfeldt 23-21 21-12 at Emirates Arena.

In the men's draw, England's Toby Penty secured his third title of the year by beating France's Lucas Corvee.

Like Gilmour, the 25-year-old 13th seed came through in straight games - winning 21-14 24-22 in Glasgow.

Penty, who has already won in Kharkiv and Sweden this year, told Badminton England: "It is just an unbelievable feeling and I had goosebumps at the end.

"I have had that walking on the court but I have never had it at the end of a match so it is a new feeling for me and I am over the moon to have won this title."

Gilmour, meanwhile, said things had "clicked" for her "at just the right time".

"I'm really, really happy," she said. "It was close to my best badminton I'd say.

"I think that was exactly what I needed to do today. I finally got some sort of rhythm."

Badminton Scotland chief executive Anne Smillie tweeted her congratulations to Gilmour.

She said: "What you have done for Scottish badminton is truly wonderful, you should be extremely proud."