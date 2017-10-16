BBC Sport - Badminton 'bouncing back' after UK Sport funding cuts

GB Badminton 'bouncing back' after cuts

GB Badminton chief executive Adrian Christy tells BBC Inside Out that the sport is "bouncing back" after its funding was cut by UK Sport.

Badminton was given £5.7m by UK Sport in the four years leading up to the 2016 Olympic Games, but the sport was not included in the list for the Tokyo 2020 funding cycle.

Viewers in the East of England can see more on this story by watching Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30 BST on Monday, 16 October and via the BBC iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

GB Badminton 'bouncing back' after cuts

Video

Impressive Brown touchdown ends Chiefs' unbeaten start - NFL plays of the week

Video

Who is India’s greatest ever bowler?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Jesus best young player since Messi'

Video

Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Video

Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman

Video

Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win

Video

Pellegrino positive after 'chaotic' draw

Video

My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Video

'Scandalous' penalty decision angers Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired