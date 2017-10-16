GB Badminton chief executive Adrian Christy tells BBC Inside Out that the sport is "bouncing back" after its funding was cut by UK Sport.

Badminton was given £5.7m by UK Sport in the four years leading up to the 2016 Olympic Games, but the sport was not included in the list for the Tokyo 2020 funding cycle.

