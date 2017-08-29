BBC Sport - Badminton Scotland CEO says shortfall in funding will have impact on players
'Funding shortfall will impact on players'
- From the section Badminton
Badminton Scotland chief executive Anne Smillie says a "significant shortfall" in funding from UK Sport will have an impact on players.
She hopes UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger will reconsider funding cuts after success at the World Championships.
READ MORE: Will Adcocks' bronze medal force funding rethink?
WATCH MORE: Grainger 'not surprised' by funding overhaul demand
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired