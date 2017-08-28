Badminton World Championships: Viktor Axelsen beats Lin Dan to win singles gold

Viktor Axelsen became the first Danish player to win gold in the men's singles since Peter Rasmussen in 1997

Viktor Axelsen claimed Denmark's first men's singles gold in 20 years at the badminton World Championships after he beat China's Lin Dan in Glasgow.

Lin, 33, was aiming to become the first player to win six world titles, but fell to the 24-year-old 22-20 21-16.

In the women's singles final, Japan's Nozomi Okuhara edged out India's Pusarla Sindhu 21-19 20-22 22-20.

China's men and women both won gold in the doubles, beating Japan and Indonesia respectively.

Indonesia stopped China from winning all three doubles disciplines, as Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir beat world number one pair Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen 15-21 21-16 21-15 in the final.

The Chinese duo had earlier beaten England's Chris and Gabby Adcock, whose bronze was the first British world championship medal for six years, in the semi-finals.