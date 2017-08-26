BBC Sport - Badminton World Championships:: GB's Chris and Gabby Adcock lose to Chinese duo in semis
Adcocks lose to Chinese duo in semis
- From the section Badminton
Britain's Gabby and Chris Adcock lose their mixed doubles semi-final against top seeds Zheng Siwei and Cheng Qingchen of China.
READ MORE: Adcocks lose Badminton World Championships semi-final
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired