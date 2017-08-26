Chris and Gabby Adcock lose Badminton World Championships semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Adcocks lose to Chinese duo in semis

Total BWF World Badminton Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 21-27 August Coverage: Watch live video from up to two courts each day on Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website. Click here for live pages.

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock were confirmed as World Championship bronze medallists after their mixed-doubles semi-final defeat in Glasgow.

The duo rallied hard throughout their last-four encounter with Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen, but the Chinese always retained control.

The number one seeds won 21-15 23-21 to reach Sunday's final.

"We're disappointed because we felt we had a chance today," Gabby Adcock told BBC Sport.

"It was one of our worst performances of the week and I'm struggling to find a reason as to why but we just couldn't get going."

Husband Chris added: "We didn't go at them the way we should have done and didn't put enough pressure on them, and I feel we had enough to trouble them."

Unlike at the Olympics where there is a bronze medal play-off, at the World Championships losing semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal.

The pair secured Britain's first World Championships medal for six years by defeating Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Their achievement was all the more impressive given they have attained the medal without the backing of UK Sport, who announced late last year that they were withdrawing all funding for badminton.

"I think when we look back on it in a few days time we will be super-proud of what we've achieved, it's just that we always want more," said Gabby Adcock.

Chen and Zheng will face Olympic champions Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in Sunday's mixed-doubles final.

Elsewhere two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China kept alive his dream of a record sixth world title by defeating the number one seed Son Wan Ho 21-17 21-14 in the men's singles semi-finals.

He will face Viktor Axelsen on Sunday after the Dane stunned Rio Olympic champion Chen Long 21-9 21-10.

The women's doubles final will be contested between China's Chen Qingchan and Jia Yifan and Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.