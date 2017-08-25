Gabby and Chris Adcock win Britain's first Worlds medal since 2011
- From the section Badminton
Gabby and Chris Adcock secured Great Britain's first medal at the Badminton World Championships for six years, by reaching the mixed-doubles semi-finals in Glasgow.
Their 16-21 21-13 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet guaranteed them at least bronze.
They could face world number one pair Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen.
The Chinese duo play Indonesian seventh seeds Praveeen Jordan and Debby Susanto in their quarter-final.
Chris Adcock was one of half of the previous British mixed pair to win a world medal, when he won silver with Scotland's Imogen Bankier in 2011.
The last British winners of the title were English duo Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson back in 2006.