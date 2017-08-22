World Badminton Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock reach last 16 in Glasgow

The Adcocks were knocked out of the All England Badminton Championship in March before becoming European champions in April

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock powered into the last 16 of the World Championships in Glasgow with a straight-set defeat of French duo Bastian Kersaudy and Lea Palermo.

The Adcocks, who won badminton gold in the same venue at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, took the match 21-10 21-13.

"It was great to get into the arena and we're really happy with the performance," Gabby Adcock said.

The pair are trying to become Britain's first world champions since 2006.

Chris Adcock and his previous partner Imogen Bankier were the last British athletes to win a medal at the event - claiming silver in 2011.

"It's a Worlds so anything can happen but we want to be in the medals - we've made no secret of that target," Chris Adcock told BBC Sport.

The Adcocks, who are the fifth seeds in the mixed-doubles event at the Emirates Arena, will face Japanese 11th seeds Kenta Kazuno and Ayane Kurihara in the next round.

Men's singles second seed Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock opening-round loss to Frenchman Brice Leverdez.

Lee Chong Wei's three Olympic silver medals have made him Malaysia's most successful Olympian

The Malaysian, who is a three-time Olympic silver medallist and has been a runner-up at the World Championships a further three times, saved match point twice in the second set.

However, the 34-year-old could not complete his comeback, with Leverdez securing the biggest win of his career.

Rio Olympic men's singles champion Chen Long suffered no such problems, dispatching Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius 21-7 21-9.

Women's singles number one seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan progressed to the last 16 with a 21-6 21-13, defeat of Danish player Line Kjaersfeldt.

Scottish duo Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh progressed to the second round of the men's doubles event with an impressive 21-13, 21-18 defeat of Dutch pair Jacco Arends and Ruben Jille.

Wednesday will see British Olympic bronze medal-winning duo Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis begin their campaign in the men's doubles event.

European silver medallist Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, Britain's best hope of success in the women's singles competition, competes for the first time on Wednesday.