Chloe and Sam Magee: Sister and brother win mixed opener at World Championships

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee made Irish badminton history at this year's European Championships

Donegal brother and sister pair Sam and Chloe Magee have reached the last 32 in the mixed doubles at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.

The Magees earned a 21-6 21-11 win over US pair Yan Tuck Chan, Yuko Kawasaki.

The brother and sister duo will play Japan's number 16 seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in their second-round tie on Tuesday.

Sam Magee and his brother Joshua play in the men's doubles later on Monday while Scott Evans is in singles action.

The Magee brothers take on France's Bastien Kersaudy and Julien Maio with Evans facing a daunting task against China's world number four Shi Yuqi.

Sam and Chloe Magee clinched Ireland's first ever European Championship medal earlier this year when they took bronze in the mixed doubles in Denmark.

Chloe Magee became the first Irish woman to win an Olympic Games badminton match in 2008 in Beijing.

She also went on to compete at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio the Magee brothers won a men's doubles bronze medal at the inaugural 2015 European Games in Baku.