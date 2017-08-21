BBC Sport - Badminton World Championships: Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge show off their trick shots
GB duo show off their badminton trick shots
Badminton
GB Olympic bronze medallists Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge show off their badminton trick shots before the World Championships in Glasgow.
Follow the Badminton World Championships live on BBC Sport from from 21-27 August.
