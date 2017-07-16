Kirsty Gilmour to face Saena Kawakami in Canada Open final

Kirsty Gilmour is in the semi finals of the Canada Open

Kirsty Gilmour faces Japan's Saena Kawakami in the final of the Yonex Canada Open in Calgary today.

The Scottish number one, who was runner up at the European Championships in Denmark in April, beat Joo I Jeon of Korea 21-14 21-8 in Saturday's semi-final

Gilmour has made it to the showpiece without dropping a game.

She has met Kawakami once before, with the Scot winning 21-16 13-21 22-20 at the 2016 Far East Malaysia Masters.