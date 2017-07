Kirsty Gilmour is in the semi finals of the Canada Open

Kirsty Gilmour defeated number two seed Aya Ohori 21-14 21-15 to reach the Yonex Canada Open semi-finals in Calgary.

The Scot's defeat of Ohori, the only seed left in the women's singles, followed up her victory over Korean Jang Mi Lee in the first round.

Gilmour took just 34 minutes to see off her Japanese opponent.

She has now reached the last four without dropping a game ahead of a clash with Korean Joo I Jeon.