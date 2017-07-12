Donna Kellogg: Ex-European champion says defunct badminton league can be revived

Donna Kellogg won women's doubles and women's team golds at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Former Commonwealth Games and European champion Donna Kellogg says meetings have taken place about resurrecting the National Badminton League.

The NBL "ceased with immediate effect" in March after three years.

Badminton England said at the time that the ending of the competition was "a consequence of" the withdrawal of all funding from UK Sport.

"There have been talks of the league continuing in some format," 39-year-old Kellogg told BBC Radio Derby.

"There have been a number of meetings with the interested franchises about the ways we can continue to raise the profile of the sport and franchises themselves.

"The dedicated badminton fans will still be able to watch the elite players."

Kellogg played for Team Derby in the NBL, the country's first professional badminton competition, which was launched in August 2014 with much fanfare as one that could make a major impact on the sport.

Badminton England said over 1.3 million viewers watched televised NBL fixtures involving seven teams during its three seasons.

Social media coverage?

Among the subjects discussed at meetings about reviving the league was the possibility of streaming matches on social media.

"I think it would definitely be a good compromise for now," Kellogg said.

More than 130 players from 15 different nations have played in the NBL, including a host of Olympians including Great Britain husband and wife Chris and Gabby Adcock.

Kellogg, a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist in Kuala Lumpur, said the NBL was "really successful" in engaging the next generation and "raising the game's profile".

And she added: "The league has been great for young kids who were able to see top level badminton on their doorsteps."