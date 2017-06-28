BBC Sport - Adrian Christy: Badminton England chief exec on Olympic funding
We've been thrown under a bus - Badminton chief
- From the section Badminton
Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy says his organisation has been "thrown under a bus" by UK Sport after its funding was cut for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.
