European Badminton Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock reach semi-finals

Chris and Gabby Adcock reached the European Badminton Championships mixed doubles semi-finals by beating Sweden's Nico Ruponen and Amanda Hogstrom.

The married pair, seeded second, won 21-17 21-12 and go on to play France's Ronan Labar and Audrey Fontaine.

Irish brother and sister duo Sam and Chloe Magee play Danish top seeds Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen in the other semi-final.

GB's Rajiv Ouseph made it into the men's singles semi-finals in Denmark.

Second seed Ouseph, who won bronze last year, beat Germany's Fabian Roth, seeded eighth, to set up a tie with the host nation's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, seeded fourth.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is also guaranteed a medal after beating Line Kjaersfeldt to reach the women's singles semi-finals.

Gilmour's victory means the Scot will secure at least a bronze to add to the silver she won last year.

But England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge were knocked in the men's doubles quarter-finals by Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding.