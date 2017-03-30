Badminton: Chris and Gabby Adcock reach India Open quarter-finals

Chris and Gabby Adcock have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Sunrise India Open

Britain's Chris and Gabby Adcock reached the quarter-finals of the India Open with victory over Taiwan's Yang Lee and Hsu Ya Ching.

They triumphed 23-21 22-20, winning the final three points to take game one from 21-20 down and then winning the second from a 20-20 tie.

They will face Thailand's Bodin Isara and Savitree Amitrapai next.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith lost in the mixed doubles while Smith and Sarah Walker are out of the women's doubles.

Ellis and Smith were beaten 21-11 21-17 by Chinese second seeds Kai Lu and Yaqiong Huang while Smith and Walker lost 10-21 21-18 13-21 to Huang and Jinhua Tang.