BBC Sport - All England Open: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo's 'sensational' behind back shot

Sukamuljo's 'sensational' behind back shot

Indonesian Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo plays a "sensational" behind the back shot in the men's doubles semi-finals at the All England Open in Birmingham.

WATCH MORE: Adcocks lose semi-final in dramatic fashion

Watch live coverage of the All England Open, from 12:00 GMT, Sunday 12 March on the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

