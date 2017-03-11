BBC Sport - All England Open: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo's 'sensational' behind back shot
Sukamuljo's 'sensational' behind back shot
- From the section Badminton
Indonesian Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo plays a "sensational" behind the back shot in the men's doubles semi-finals at the All England Open in Birmingham.
WATCH MORE: Adcocks lose semi-final in dramatic fashion
Watch live coverage of the All England Open, from 12:00 GMT, Sunday 12 March on the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
