BBC Sport - All England Open: Adcocks fight back against Olympic badminton champions
Adcocks' comeback stuns Olympic winners
- From the section Badminton
British pair Gabrielle and Chris Adcock come from a set down to beat Indonesia's Olympic champions Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad 16-21 21-19 21-12 to win their All England Open quarter-final in Birmingham.
