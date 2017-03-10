BBC Sport - All England Open: Adcocks fight back against Olympic badminton champions

Adcocks' comeback stuns Olympic winners

British pair Gabrielle and Chris Adcock come from a set down to beat Indonesia's Olympic champions Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad 16-21 21-19 21-12 to win their All England Open quarter-final in Birmingham.

Available to UK users only.

