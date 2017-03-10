Chris and Gabby Adcock reach All England Badminton semi-finals

The Adcocks have made it through to the last four for the second year in a row

Chris and Gabby Adcock produced a stunning comeback to defeat the Olympic champions and reach the All England Badminton semi-finals in Birmingham.

The married pair lost the first set 16-21 to Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir but levelled in a gruelling 21-19 second set win.

They then powered to a 21-12 success in the decider to reach the last-four.

"The crowd played a massive part in helping us turn that around," Gabby Adcock told BBC Sport.

Chris Adcock added: "They are the best pair in the world at making you feel like you're not playing well and it was a real struggle for us to begin with.

"We could have easily crumbled and been out of here, going home, so I'm really pleased with how we responded and how the crowd helped us."

The Adcocks, who are seeded seventh, will face fifth-seeds Kai Lu and Huang Yaqiong on Saturday.

The Chinese duo secured a surprise win over London Olympic bronze medallists Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen from Denmark.

"We've played the Chinese a few times and know what we're going to get from them, so we'll rest now and come out fighting again tomorrow," said Gabby Adcock.

"We reached the semi-finals last year and wanted to improve on that, so we're on course and have come here to win."