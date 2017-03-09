BBC Sport - All England Open Badminton Championships: Japanese pair win 'unbelievable' rally
Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally
- From the section Badminton
Japanese pair Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda win an "unbelievable" rally against Denmark's Kim Astrup and Peter Rasmussen at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Watch live coverage here: All England Open Badminton Championships
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired