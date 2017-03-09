BBC Sport - All England Open Badminton Championships: Japanese pair win 'unbelievable' rally

Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally

Japanese pair Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda win an "unbelievable" rally against Denmark's Kim Astrup and Peter Rasmussen at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

