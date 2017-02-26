Kirsty Gilmour wins Austrian Open singles title

Gilmour dropped just one game on her way to the title in Vienna

Kirsty Gilmour marked her comeback from injury by winning the Austrian Open title in Vienna.

The 23-year-old Scot, who was seeded sixth, beat Germany's Fabienne Deprez 21-17 21-9 in the final.

It is a first major title for the Commonwealth Games and European silver medallist since October 2015.

Having recovered from knee surgery, Gilmour was playing in her first international event since last summer's Rio Olympics.

"It feels really great to be back on top of that podium," she said.

"This tournament went exactly to plan and I've managed to achieve some of the smaller goals that I set myself from the outset, too.

"Working with Tat Meng [Scotland's new head coach] is great so far. He's quite relaxed and calm behind the court. It will be interesting to see how we go forward in training from here."