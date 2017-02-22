BBC Sport to show BWF World Championships

From the section

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock competed in the last BWF World Championships in Jakarta in 2015

August's badminton World Championships will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, with an hour-long television highlights show to follow the final.

The coverage will include live online video from two of the courts at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

China's Chen Long and Spain's Carolina Marin are defending singles champions, while Rajiv Ouseph and Kirsty Gilmour are set to carry British singles hopes.

"This is fabulous news," said Badminton Scotland chief Anne Smillie.

The tournament runs from 21 to 27 August.